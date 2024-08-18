Two security personnel killed in attack in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 18 (PTI) At least two Frontier Constabulary security personnel were killed and three others injured on Sunday when militants attacked their vehicles in Pakistan's restive northwest, police said.

The militants ambushed the security forces convoy in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, they said.

Two security personnel were killed and three others injured in the attack, police said.

Heavy contingents of security forces rushed to the site and launched a massive combing operation in the area to nab the terrorists who escaped after the attack.

The terrorists fled towards the Afghan border side after the attack, making it difficult for the security forces to apprehend the culprits. PTI CORR PY PY PY