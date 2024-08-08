Two security personnel killed in IED blast in restive NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Aug 8 (PTI) At least two security personnel were killed and three others injured in two separate terror attacks in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said on Thursday.

One security personnel was killed and two critically wounded in an IED blast targeting a vehicle of a militia force in Kurram district on Wednesday night.

In another incident, unknown militants attacked a Toudu Obbu Frontier Corps check post killing one soldier and injuring another in the same district.

Amongst the provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a regular and increased barrage of terror attacks in recent times the latest being last week.

Three police officers on security duty of judges were killed in the line of duty on August 2 when their convoy faced a terror attack while on the way from Tank district courts to their homes in Dera Ismail Khan.