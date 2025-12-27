Two soldiers killed in quadcopter attack in Pakistan’s KPK

Peshawar, Dec 27 (PTI) At least two paramilitary force personnel were killed and two others injured in a quadcopter attack on a security checkpost in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, police said.

Terrorists used an explosives-laden quadcopter to target the Tank Zam Check Post, located within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Tank district, a police official said.

The slain soldiers were identified as Havaldar Asif and Sepoy Hashim. Two other security personnel, including a Subedar, sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police, soon after the attack, the injured personnel were immediately shifted to Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. A heavy contingent of the security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched a comprehensive search operation to track down the perpetrators. PTI AYZ RD RD RD