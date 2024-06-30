Two Sri Lanka Navy personnel arrested for drug smuggling

Colombo, Jun 30 (PTI) Two Sri Lankan Navy officers attached to the special investigation unit were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a large-scale drug smuggling racket.

“Following an extensive internal investigation by the special investigation unit of the Sri Lanka Navy, two naval personnel from the naval intelligence were arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting a large-scale drug smuggling racket,” an official release said.

They have been handed over to the police narcotic bureau for further action.