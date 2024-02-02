Two suspects arrested for attacking Maldivian Prosecutor General sent to remand

Male, Feb 2 (PTI) Two persons arrested in connection with the attack on the Prosecutor General that left his arm fractured have been remanded to custody until the trial is complete, the local media reported on Friday.

After arresting the duo on Thursday, the police had termed that the attack on Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem with a hammer on Wednesday was “pre-planned,” an incident that triggered a slugfest between President Mohamed Muizzu's government and the Opposition.

Police said it had “not taken many days” for them to arrest the suspects and all efforts are being made to expedite the investigation, Edition.mv news portal said.

Shameem was attacked in front of his home near Noor Mosque on Wednesday morning while he was returning home after dropping his child off at school.

Detailing how the attack took place, the portal said, “The assailants were two individuals riding on a motorcycle, concealing their faces by wearing helmets. They are believed to have been following the PG for hours before the attack.” “The attackers attempted to hit Shameem on the head with a hammer, however, Shameem managed to take defensive action, resulting in him sustaining injuries to his left forearm instead,” it added.

Sun.mv, another news portal, reported on Thursday that the Commissioner of Police Ali Shujau, in a press briefing, had confirmed the arrest of the two suspects but declined to disclose any details.

The police also believed that it was likely there were more people behind the attack, he said.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has strengthened Shameem’s security in the wake of the attack.

Following the attack on the Prosecutor General, former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said it was a “politically motivated,” incident, prompting the Home Minister Ali Ihusan to ask Solih to share information to back his claim.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Solih, also the interim leader of the largest opposition outfit, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), said: “Politically motivated acts of violence have no place in a democratic society and I call on the government to be swift in bringing the perpetrators to justice.” Soon after, Ihusan asked Solih to share information to back his claim that the violent attack on Prosecutor General Shameem was politically motivated.

Condemning the attack on Shameem, the MDP said in a statement accusing President Muizzu’s administration of failing to provide proper protection to officials charged with fulfilling constitutional duties and responsibilities. PTI NPK NPK NPK