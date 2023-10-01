Two teachers from Bengal and Andhra shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize 2023

London, Oct 1 (PTI) Deep Narayan Nayak, a primary school teacher from West Bengal, and Hari Krishna Patacharu, an English teacher from Andhra Pradesh, have made it to the top 50 shortlist for the 2023 Global Teacher Prize unveiled here recently.

The shortlist for the USD 1-million annual prize, organised by Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO and in strategic partnership with UAE-based global philanthropic organisation Dubai Cares, was selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.

The prize is open to working teachers who teach children who are in compulsory schooling or are between the ages of five and eighteen.

Nayak, a teacher at Tilka Manjhi Adivasi Free Primary School at Jamuria in Asansol, was selected for his innovative teaching methods that have transformed the lives of underprivileged children facing educational and social challenges.

“Amidst the pandemic, he turned mud walls into blackboards and roads into classrooms, bridging the digital divide for marginalised students. His focus on educating parents, eradicating superstitions, and addressing learning disabilities has empowered both children and communities,” the Global Teacher Prize said in a statement.

Nayak’s initiatives extend beyond education, tackling issues like malnutrition, child exploitation, and environmental sustainability and his ‘Raster Master’ project offers a global roadmap for inclusive education, addressing pressing post-COVID challenges.

Patacharu, a teacher at ZPHS Ilavaram at Bhattiprolu Mandal in Guntur District, was chosen for his work as an English teacher and embarked on a mission to overcome language barriers and enrich his students’ lives.

“Through innovative cross-cultural sessions and a global network of educators, he transformed his classroom, empowering students to express themselves confidently in English. His efforts extended beyond language, providing educational opportunities and bridging gaps through international connections,” the Global Teacher Prize said.

"From pen pal programmes to professional development, Hari Krishna’s passion for teaching has transcended borders, making a profound impact on his students and the education community in his region," it added.

Now in its eighth year, the prize was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society.

“I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to Deep Narayan Nayak and Hari Krishna Patacharu. UNESCO is a proud partner of the Global Teacher Prize because teachers deserve our great recognition. They inspire and prepare children and youth to navigate a rapidly evolving world. Their efforts play a leading role in transforming education for the future,” said Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

The prize will now be narrowed down to the top 10 finalists, to be announced later in the year. The winner will be chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals.