Two terrorists from banned Taliban faction killed in Punjab province of Pakistan

Lahore, Sep 13 (PTI) Law enforcement agencies have killed two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Punjab province of Pakistan and recovered explosives and other ammunition from a hideout, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the law enforcement agencies carried out an operation in Dera Ghazi Khan, over 400 kms from Lahore, on Thursday night, according to the spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police.

“During an exchange of fire, two terrorists, believed to be belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), were killed on Quetta Road, Dera Ghazi Khan. Two other terrorists managed to escape from the scene taking the advantage of darkness,” the spokesperson said.

The CTD also recovered explosives, two rifles, bullets, and a hand grenade from the hideouts of the militants, who had a plan to target important installations and conduct terror activities in a large scale in the province.

The CTD said further investigation is underway and a search operation has been launched for the arrest of the fleeing terrorists. PTI MZ NPK NPK