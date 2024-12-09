Two terrorists gunned down in Pak’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Dec 9 (PTI) Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Police on Monday killed two suspected terrorists in an encounter in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Police cornered the two motorcycle-borne men near a hotel in Shamdi Kalle, close to Lali Khel village in Bannu district The men abandoned the motorcycle and fled on foot, taking refuge in a house in Mandio area. In a subsequent exchange of gunfire, the two suspected terrorists were killed, police said.

They were identified as Safir alias Hamza and Khabib Khan, both wanted by the Counter Terrorism Department Bannu in several cases.

Separately, a police sub-inspector was shot dead in a targeted attack by unidentified assailants in Mamakhel area of Bannu district.

Police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators. PTI AYZ GSP GSP