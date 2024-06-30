Two terrorists killed by security forces in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Jun 30 (PTI) Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces on Sunday in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

An operation was carried out after receiving information about the presence of some terrorists in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces after they attacked the militants’ hideout.

In the shootout, two terrorists were killed while a Havildar-rank soldier died, they said.

The slain terrorists were wanted by the security forces in the killings of tribal elders and an attack on the security forces.

Separately, at least four labourers were abducted by some unknown gunmen in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident happened in the Tank district when the labourers were working to fix an electric tower.

Tank is the most vulnerable district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and government officials. PTI CORR GSP ZH GSP