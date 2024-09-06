Two terrorists killed in attack at military headquarters in Pakistan's KPK

Peshawar, Sep 6 (PTI) At least two suicide bombers were killed in a terror attack at a military headquarters in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, sources said.

Security forces said they eliminated two out of the five suicide bombers in the ongoing gunbattle triggered after the massive terror attack at Mohmand Rifles Headquarters in Ghalanai town of Mohmand district bordering Afghanistan.

The security forces said the encounter was still underway and a search operation was ongoing to clear the headquarters.

Ghalanai Headquarters is located in the Mohmand tribal district, about 50 kilometres from Peshawar.

Mohmand district has seen a rise in terror activities by the Jamatul Ahrar militant group, which is part of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.

It is believed the Jamatul Ahrar group is behind the attack. PTI CORR PY PY PY