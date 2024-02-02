Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 2 (PTI) Two terrorists, both of them "high-value targets", were shot dead during an intelligence-based operation carried out by Pakistani security forces in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Friday.

The operation was conducted on Thursday night in Dera Ismail Khan district based on the reported presence of terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media cell.

After an intense exchange of fire, two high-value targets -- terrorist ring leader Ashraf Sheikh and terrorist Burhan Ullah -- were eliminated, the ISPR said.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the two terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terror activities including targeted killings of civilians.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

According to a recent report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) think tank, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the most affected by terror attacks in November, recording 51 attacks with 54 deaths and 81 injuries. PTI AYZ CK