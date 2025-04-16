Two wanted terrorists killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar, Apr 16 (PTI) Security forces have killed two affiliates of the Pakistani Taliban in an intelligence-based operation in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, official sources said here.

The forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of the terrorists in Muddi area in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The slain terrorists were wanted by the security forces and the police in various terror attacks targetting the law enforcers in southern districts of the province, the sources said. PTI AYZ NPK NPK