Two young Christian sisters booked for blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province

Lahore, Aug 8 (PTI) Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday said they have booked two young Christian sisters under blasphemy charges.

A blasphemy case under the Pakistan Penal Code has been registered against both of them, police said.

Samia Masih and Sonia Masih, both in their 20s, allegedly threw a sack containing the pages of the Quran outside their house in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh district, some 200 km from here on Wednesday, police official Shaukat Ali told PTI.

“When one of their neighbours saw Sonia throwing the sack, he inquired about it. Saima then got into an argument with him and soon other people from the area gathered on reports of the alleged desecration of the Quran,” Ali said.

People thrashed Saima and then handed her over to the police while the Christian family left the house following the alleged desecration of the Quran. “Raids are underway to arrest Sonia,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minorities Alliance Pakistan chairman Advocate Akmal Bhatti said that the desecration allegations against the Christian sisters are false.

Stating that the complainant and his family members made false allegations against the Christian sisters, called area people and instigated them against the Christian family, Bhatti said in a statement and claimed that the case against the Christian sisters was a result of “ulterior motives of their Muslim neighbourhood.” PTI MZ NPK NPK NPK