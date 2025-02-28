Tycoon linked to conviction of Singapore’s former minister to plead guilty

Singapore, Feb 28 (PTI) Singapore's property tycoon Ong Beng Seng is set to plead guilty to charges linked to convicted and jailed former Indian-origin transport minister S Iswaran, according to a court update on Friday.

Ong, 79, attended a pre-trial conference earlier in the day relating to two offences in October 2024, Channel News Asia said.

Following the pre-trial conference, Ong's decision to plead guilty was reflected in an update on the court’s case management system.

His bail of SGD 8,00,000 was extended, and he is set to plead guilty on April 2, according to the Channel.

The first charge accuses him of abetting the former minister in obtaining an all-expenses paid trip to Doha worth about SGD 20,850 (USD 15,500) in December 2022.

The other charge alleges that Ong abetted the obstruction of justice by intentionally aiding Iswaran in May 2023, when the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau had begun its probe, by paying SGD 5,700 to Singapore GP for a business class flight ticket from Doha to Singapore over the same trip.

Apart from his prominence as a hotelier, Ong is widely known as the man who brought Formula 1 to Singapore in 2008. Iswaran had worked with Ong on Formula 1, a top-ranking sporting festival held every September.

Iswaran was sentenced in October 2024 to 12 months' jail after pleading guilty to four charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which forbids all public servants from obtaining any valuable thing from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

The former minister was placed in home detention on February 7 for his good behaviour in the jail.

He was convicted of obtaining valuables from Ong and construction boss Lum Kok Seng while he held portfolios that had official dealings with the two men.

Iswaran also pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing justice by belatedly repaying the cost of a flight to Doha.

Another 30 charges under Section 165 were taken into consideration for sentencing.

As minister, Iswaran had received musical tickets to Formula 1 events and football matches, as well as bottles of alcohol and a Brompton bicycle, according to media reports.

Across all charges, he admitted to taking SGD 4,03,300 worth of valuables over seven years. PTI GS NPK NPK