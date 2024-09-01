UAE amnesty programme: Indian mission in Dubai announces measures to facilitate citizens

Dubai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Consulate General of India here has rolled out several measures to help Indians avail the benefits of the two-month amnesty scheme beginning on Sunday in the UAE that will allow foreigners residing illegally in the country to either regularise their residency status or leave without incurring penalties.

The amnesty programme applies to numerous visa categories, including expired residencies and tourist visas, as well as for those without documents. However, those who illegally entered the country will be excluded from the programme.

Those adjusting their status can waive fines and fees, with an option to leave without a travel ban.

Under the programme, applicants who desire to return to India may apply for an Emergency Certificate (EC) and those who desire to regularise their residency status may apply for a short-validity passport.

“Applicants can request for EC at the Consulate on a Gratis basis (free of charge). facilitation counters will be set up at the Consulate General of India, Dubai and AwirImmigration Centre, Dubai. The facilitation counter in the Consulate will be functional from September 2,” the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a statement on Saturday.

Applicants can collect the ECs from the Consulate General of India, Dubai on the next day after their submission of the application, it said, adding that applicants can approach any of the BLS centres in Dubai and Northern Emirates as walk-ins to apply for short-validity passports. No prior appointment is required.

"BLS centres in Dubai and the Northern Emirates will remain operational on all Sundays from 0900-1700 hours during the amnesty period to service the requirement of applicants who wish to avail the benefit of the Amnesty scheme," the consulate statement said.