UAE announces launch of MBZ-SAT satellite

Dubai, Jan 15 (PTI) The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has announced the successful launch of MBZ-SAT, the region's "most advanced satellite".

Advertisment

MBZ-SAT was launched on Tuesday from the Space Launch Complex 4E at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch was witnessed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Mission Control Centre of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC).

The launch of MBZ-SAT marks a significant milestone in the UAE's satellite development journey. It was developed entirely by Emirati engineers at MBRSC.

Advertisment

The satellite programme was announced in 2020.

The 750-kilogramme satellite represents a significant advancement in Earth observation technology. Its technical specifications demonstrate substantial improvements across all systems, according a statement released in Dubai.

The satellite's imaging system consists of one of the highest resolution cameras, with improved data transmission rates -- four times faster than existing systems.

Advertisment

"It is also equipped with an advanced electric jet propulsion system, a navigation system accurate to one metre, and a star-tracking system that allows unparalleled precision in positioning capabilities. These capabilities position MBZ-SAT as a significant advancement in Earth observation technology, providing valuable data for both research and practical applications," according to the statement.

The satellite will be able to capture images with double the precision of previous models while increasing image generation capacity tenfold.

It will serve multiple functions, including supporting environment monitoring, infrastructure management and disaster relief. These features allow local and international entities make informed decisions based on current and accurate data.

Advertisment

The satellite will be operated and managed by the Mission Control Centre at MBRSC, with specialised teams handling operations and analysing the data transmitted to Earth. PTI COR SZM