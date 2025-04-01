UAE grants amnesty to 166 Nepalis who were staying in country illegally, some serving jailtime

Kathmandu, Apr 1 (PTI) The Nepal government has extended its gratitude to the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for granting amnesty to 166 Nepalese who were illegally staying in the country and some serving jailtime for failing to produce valid travel documents.

“The Nepal government has extended its sincere gratitude for generously granting amnesty to 166 Nepali inmates on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the festival of Eid,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday that “it highly values this kind gesture of pardon on the basis of humanitarian grounds as an epitome of cordiality in the bilateral relations between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates”.

The decision of amnesty and pardon was taken following the request made by the government of Nepal through the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The Nepalese who were granted amnesty by the UAE government are currently on their way back home. PTI SBP GSP GSP