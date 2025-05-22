UAE, Japan express solidarity with India in war against terror as multi-party delegations reach out

Abu Dhabi/Tokyo, May 22 (PTI) The United Arab Emirates and Japan on Thursday expressed solidarity with India in the war against terrorism as multi-party delegations started reaching out to world capitals to sensitise global leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack that left at least 26 persons dead.

A delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde held talks with the UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Defence Committee Ali Al Nuaimi and other prominent leaders in Abu Dhabi, while the group of parliamentarians, led by JD(U) member Sanjay Jha interacted with Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and other leaders in Tokyo.

"Terrorism is a threat not just to a single nation or region, but it is a global threat. We believe that we, as an international community, should come together, especially the Members of Parliament, to work on putting plans and strategies and engage in creating a better future for all humanity," Al Nuaimi told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

A statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Japan quoted Iwaya telling the multi-party delegation led by Jha that terrorism cannot be justified in any form and expressed solidarity with India and with the world in the fight against terrorism.

It said that Iwaya expressed heartfelt condolences to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and extended his sympathies to those injured.

Sharing a X post of the Indian Embassy in Japan on the delegation's meeting with the Japanese leaders, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Great to see #TeamIndia taking our message of zero tolerance for terrorism to the world." A third delegation led by DMK Lok Sabha member K Kanimozhi departed for Russia and four European countries to convey India’s strong resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms.

India is sending seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which at least claimed 26 lives.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions and attacked air bases.

In Abu Dhabi, the Shinde-led delegation also met Ahmed Mir Khoori, member of the Federal National Council and Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office.

“The message has been very clear from the UAE leadership. They are with us against this terrorism. Terrorism cannot be unleashed in the name of any religion,” Shinde said.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India's ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

Sharing a X post of the Indian Embassy in UAE on the delegation's meeting with the UAE leaders, Jaishankar said, "A nation united sends a strong message on combating terrorism." The delegation met with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, who conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attacks, the Embassy said in a press release.

“India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India,” the minister said.

In Tokyo, the delegation led by Jha conveyed to the Japanese leadership that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a nefarious attempt to disturb development and peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Japanese Foreign Minister reiterated Japan's support to India's fight against terrorism and expressed appreciation for the restraint shown by the Indian side, a statement by the Indian embassy in Tokyo said.

The delegation also met former prime minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, who is the Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party and chairman of Japan-India Association. The MPs also met Takashi Endo, chairman of Japan’s House of Representatives Committee on National Security.

Jha told the Japanese leaders that through Operation Sindoor, India responded to the Pahalgam attack in a precise, targeted, proportionate and non-escalatory manner.

“India has zero tolerance for terrorism and that it does not differentiate between terrorists and those supporting them,” Jha said.

Jha sought Japan's support in the fight against terrorism and, in this context, called for giving effect to the UN Security Council Press Statement of April 25, 2025 that underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and to bring them to justice.

The delegation also interacted with leading Japanese think tanks and briefed them on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism, the Embassy said and.

It said the participants at the interaction also expressed strong support for India's efforts to combat terrorism.

Earlier, the delegation also offered floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Edogawa, Tokyo.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former diplomat Mohan Kumar. PTI RK SKU NPK SCY SCY