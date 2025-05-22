UAE reaffirms its unwavering support for India in global fight against terrorism

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering support for India in the global fight against terrorism, with a leading Gulf parliamentarian declaring terrorism as a "global threat" and an "evil for all humanity".

Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, made the remarks following a productive meeting with an all-party Indian delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde as part of New Delhi’s global outreach against terrorism.

"Terrorism is a threat not just to a single nation or region, but it is a global threat. We believe that we, as an international community, should come together, especially the Members of Parliament, to work on putting plans and strategies and engage in creating a better future for all humanity,” Al Nuaimi said.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

"Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. Wise people should rise and speak against it,” Al Nuaimi said, emphasising the emirate's commitment to countering the menace.

"We are already cooperating with India on efforts to fight terrorism. The security of Indian nationals is non-negotiable. India is a strategic partner, not just with the government but also its people,” the UAE leader said, underscoring the deep bilateral ties with India.

Shinde described the discussions as “very fruitful,” highlighting the UAE’s firm stance against terrorism.

“We met the Chairman of the Defence Committee, Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, and the Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahayan. The UAE is standing shoulder to shoulder with full commitment with India against terrorism,” Shinde said.

He said the UAE’s clear message was one of solidarity: “We stand against terrorism with India, fighting terrorism. A country like the UAE, in a neighbourhood where diversity is the main culture - like India - still maintains peace and prosperity. The number of Indians who stay in the UAE feel protected.”

Shinde emphasised the UAE’s role as a key partner, noting that the UAE was the first to condemn the attack on India. "The message is clear: terrorism cannot proliferate in the name of any religion. This is not an attack only on India but on humanity,” he said.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML), S S Ahluwalia (BJP), Atul Garg (BJP), Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), former diplomat Sujan R Chinoy, and India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.