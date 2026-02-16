UAE's stability 'integral part' of Pakistan's security: CDF Munir

Islamabad, Feb 16 (PTI) The security and stability of the UAE is an “integral part” of Pakistan's own security, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir said on Monday.

Munir made the remarks during a meeting with Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor of the UAE. The meeting took place in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement by the army, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly in the fields of economic collaboration, investment and security.

They also exchanged views on regional developments and emphasised the importance of continued coordination to promote peace and stability in the region.

“Field Marshal Asim Munir further affirmed that the security and stability of the United Arab Emirates are an integral part of Pakistan’s own security, given the enduring historical relations and strong strategic partnership between the two countries,” according to the statement.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to continuing joint efforts to further strengthen this partnership in all fields, in a manner that serves the interests of both brotherly peoples and contributes to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Munir also expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the UAE government for its longstanding investments and continued support to Pakistan’s economy and security over the decades.

He noted that such support reflects the deep-rooted historical relations between the two brotherly countries and commended the constructive role of the UAE leadership in advancing economic and social development in Pakistan.