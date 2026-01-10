Ujyaalo Nepal Party's merger with RSP collapses

Kathmandu, Jan 10 (PTI) The merger process between Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by Ravi Lamichhane and Ujyaalo Nepal Party led by Kulman Ghising collapsed in less than two weeks on Saturday. Former Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Ghising, who is credited with ending 16-hour-long load-shedding in Nepal during his tenure as the head of Nepal Electricity Authority, announced that he and his team have disassociated from the RSP. Ghising has announced that his party would field candidates in all 165 seats across Nepal under the direct election during the March 5 general election.

“Despite showing utmost flexibility during the merger process, we could not agree to move forward together with the RSP,” Ghising told a crowded press meet in Kathmandu Saturday evening.

Ghising resigned from the cabinet headed by Sushila Karki last week to join active politics.

He is likely to contest the election from Kathmandu- 3. There are altogether 10 constituencies in the capital city.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah and the leader of Ujyaalo Nepal Party Ghising had signed an agreement for unification to contest the upcoming elections jointly last month.

RSP has projected Mayor Shah as the Prime Ministerial candidate on behalf of the party for the upcoming general elections.

"We broke the unification process as the RSP disagreed to our request for a supplementary agreement regarding inclusiveness and federalism," Ghising said.