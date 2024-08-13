UK-based firm strikes India pact for Ruskin Bond animated series

London, Aug 13 (PTI) London-based toy manufacturer Giffi Ltd has struck an agreement with Indian family entertainment major Toonz Media Group to co-produce and co-distribute an animated series based on celebrated author Ruskin Bond’s children’s stories around his fictional character "Rusty".

‘Adventures of Rusty’ will bring to life the stories of the orphaned young Anglo-Indian boy named Rusty to establish the literary adaptation as a global brand. In a joint statement, both companies revealed this week that the deal clinched recently also includes the creating and merchandising consumer products based on the characters in ‘Adventures of Rusty’ to build further momentum behind the initiative.

“Ruskin Bond, the legend needs no introduction. Being part of his legacy is a proud moment for all of us,” said Prabit Nair, CEO of Giffi Ltd.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Toonz on this project and are committed to making this venture a global success,” he said.

Mussoorie-based Ruskin Bond, 90, is a renowned children’s author who has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his numerous creations – many of them set in the Himalayan milieu of his childhood.

“It is truly delightful journey to see my stories come to life through animation. The thought of reaching a new generation of readers and viewers through this medium is both exciting and humbling. I hope this adaptation captures the essence of my story telling and brings joy to audience worldwide,” Bond said in a statement.

His grandson, Siddharth Bond, also expressed his delight at the new project that would bring his grandfather’s beloved stories to a new generation through animation.

“This initiative aims to capture the magic of Ruskin Bond’s work, making it accessible to younger audiences and ensuring his stories continue to enchant for years to come. Ruskin Bond and the family is very happy and excited to see his work translated into animation series,” he said.

The agreement will see Giffi and Toonz collaborate on a short-form animated series which will initially be released on digital platforms, followed by YouTube and other distribution channels. It will also include joint distribution rights for media, toys, merchandise and collectibles.

"We are delighted to partner with Giffi to recreate the magic of the renowned author Ruskin Bond’s captivating storytelling in an animated series adaptation. We are confident that the animated TV series combined with the global digital strategy to release short-form series on YouTube and other digital platforms will ensure the success of this venture,” said Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group.

Ruskin Bond’s books have been translated into more than 50 languages and sold over 20 million copies, with many of his acclaimed works such as ‘The Room on the Roof’ and ‘The Blue Umbrella’ having endured the test of time. PTI AK AMS