UK calls for immediate Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire to prevent 'full-blown' war

London, Sep 26 (PTI) The UK, alongside other European nations and the US, called for an “immediate” ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel, warning that the region is in a moment of maximum danger of the conflict “exploding into full-scale war”.

In a statement at a Security Council meeting during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel over the last 11 months and reiterated that there was no justification for the assaults which have brought misery to ordinary people in Lebanon and Israel.

In a message to Iran, Lammy said nothing justified supplying weapons to terror groups in defiance of the UN and called on Tehran to use its influence with Hezbollah to agree a ceasefire.

“This is a moment of maximum danger. We are on the brink. The precipice. At a few minutes to midnight. We talk of the risk of full-scale regional war, but the truth is we are already witnessing conflict on multiple fronts,” said Lammy.

“A full-blown war is not in the interests of the Israeli or the Lebanese people and that is why within hours of last week’s strikes, I called for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel. Since then, we’ve worked closely with the US and France to formalise a wider demand for the ceasefire and a political plan to implement it. At the UN in New York, the Prime Minister [Keir Starmer] and I have been urging our G7 and other partners to do the same,” he said.

The US and France, backed by the UK, on Wednesday, called for a 21-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah to make way for broader negotiations as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council meeting that “hell is breaking loose” in Lebanon.

"By coming together, act now to bring this conflict to an end, to stop the cycle of destruction, to stop the loss of yet more innocent lives, and to stop this conflict from exploding into full-blown war and open a path to peace," added Lammy.

Meanwhile, Starmer reiterated his call on British nationals in Lebanon to "leave now; it's very important".

It comes as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) opened a “Register Your Presence” portal service to support British nationals and provide vital updates. It stressed that flights from the Lebanese capital Beirut continue to run and British nationals should depart on the first available carrier.

The FCDO said it is sending GBP 5 million to Lebanon to support humanitarian response efforts where UNICEF will distribute supplies to those in need.

This follows 700 troops, alongside Border Force and Foreign Office officials, being deployed to Cyprus to continue contingency planning for a range of scenarios in the region.

“The situation in Lebanon is deeply concerning. While we continue to urge British nationals to leave and have launched our ‘Register Your Presence' portal to aid their departure, the UK will always be a strong supporter of the Lebanese people,” said Anneliese Dodds, the Minister of State for Development, Women and Equalities.

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire from both sides to prevent further civilian casualties and ensure that displaced people can return to their homes,” she said.

The FCDO said its essential humanitarian support comes after further civilian casualties following air strikes in recent hours and thousands more have been displaced or forced to flee their homes.

The package includes essential medical supplies, hygiene kits and fuel for water stations, to help thousands of displaced civilians across Lebanon meet their basic needs.

It will also help emergency teams respond to urgent health and nutrition needs and provide a series of training sessions for key delivery partners and frontline workers to ensure an effective emergency response.

Military teams have also joined the UK diplomatic and military footprint in the region, including RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and Royal Navy ships RFA Mounts Bay and HMS Duncan, which have remained in the eastern Mediterranean to support British nationals and allies over the summer.

The Royal Air Force also has aircraft and transport helicopters on standby to provide support if necessary.

It comes as Israel launched one of its biggest offensives against Hezbollah – considered a terrorist organisation by the UK – since the two sides went to war in 2006. PTI AK PY PY PY