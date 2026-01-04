UK calls for ‘peaceful transition’ after US operation to capture Venezuela President

London, Jan 4 (PTI) The UK on Sunday called for a “safe and peaceful transition” of power in Venezuela after a US operation ordered by President Donald Trump on the South American nation resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain has long opposed Maduro’s actions and awaited full details of the strikes conducted by the US. He reiterated support for “international law” but refused to be drawn further on Trump’s actions over a "fast-moving" situation.

“The UK has long supported a transition of power in Venezuela. We regarded Maduro as an illegitimate president and we shed no tears about the end of his regime,” said Starmer, in a statement issued by 10 Downing Street in London.

“I reiterated my support for international law this morning. The UK government will discuss the evolving situation with US counterparts in the days ahead as we seek a safe and peaceful transition to a legitimate government that reflects the will of the Venezuelan people,” he said.

In an interview with the BBC on Saturday night, he said the British government was waiting to “establish all the facts and speak to allies”.

“I then need to speak to President Trump, I need to speak to our allies, but I don't shy away from this. I've been a lifelong advocate of international law and the importance of compliance with international law.

"But I want to ensure that I've got all the facts at my disposal, and we haven't got that at the moment. And we need to get that before we come to a decision about the consequences in relation to the actions that have been taken," he said, in response to a question about whether international law may have been broken by the US operation.

“Our embassy in Caracas is working to ensure all British nationals in Venezuela are supported,” he added.

The UK Foreign Office has since advised against all travel to the South American nation and said any British nationals already living in the country should "shelter in place" or "be prepared to change your plans quickly if necessary".

“The UK has consistently rejected Nicolas Maduro’s legitimacy, and called for a peaceful transition of power in Venezuela. I have spoken to our Chargé in Caracas, and travel advice has now been updated to advise against all travel to Venezuela,” said UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

“As the Prime Minister has made clear, we support international law. Our collective focus must now be on achieving a transition without bloodshed to a democratic government in Venezuela that respects the rights and will of its people,” she said.

During a media conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump said that the US was going to "run" Venezuela until "a safe, proper and judicious transition can take place".

Earlier on Saturday, he said Venezuela's Left-wing President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were flown out of the capital Caracas in a military operation in conjunction with US law enforcement.

India has expressed "deep concern" over the developments, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the Indian Embassy in Caracas is in contact with members of the Indian community to provide "all possible assistance".