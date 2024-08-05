UK calls for ‘swift action’ to restore democracy in Bangladesh

London, Aug 5 (PTI) Britain on Monday called for “swift action” to restore democracy in Bangladesh even as reports of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina seeking UK asylum emerged from India, where she arrived after fleeing Dhaka amid violent protests.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson told reporters during a briefing at 10 Downing Street that he was “deeply saddened” by the violence in Bangladesh in recent weeks.

It came as crowds gathered in the heavily British Bangladeshi hub of east London waving the country's flag in celebration of Hasina's downfall.

“We hope that swift action is taken to ensure that democracy prevails and accelerate the process towards peace and security for people in Bangladesh,” Starmer’s spokesperson said in response to a question on the situation in Bangladesh.

There was no comment regarding speculation around London being the final destination of Hasina, whose niece – Tulip Siddiq, the daughter of UK dual national Sheikh Rehana – is based in north London as a Labour Party member of Parliament from Hampstead and Highgate.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is yet to comment on any formal request for asylum in the UK.

“They are gone! A whole despotic regime with its dislike of criticism, contested elections and feed access to telecommunications and the wider internet overthrown. PM resigned and was in hiding in India allegedly. Good to see some real-time accurate reporting from inside Bangladesh,” Rupa Huq, a Bangladeshi-origin Labour MP from Ealing Central and Acton in west London, said in a post on X.

Earlier, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman made a televised address to say Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities.

The student-led protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme and turned into anti-government agitation.

The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil service jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 Liberation War led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of Sheikh Hasina.