UK charity offers 20,000 pounds reward to convict Sikh woman’s rapists

London, Sep 19 (PTI) UK’s crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers is offering 20,000 pounds as reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the racially aggravated rape of a Sikh woman in Oldbury, the local police force announced on Friday.

West Midlands Police said its investigation “continues at pace” following the attack on the woman in her 20s at Tame Road in Oldbury, Sandwell, last week. Some local community groups had expressed concerns after a man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of rape was released on bail, without being charged.

“We know that this attack has caused worry and concern for local people,” said Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at Crimestoppers.

“We believe someone out there knows something and we want to encourage them to come forward anonymously. The reward is offered to prompt anyone with information to speak up, no matter how small the detail,” he said.

Crimestoppers operates independently of the police and said the reward of up to 20,000 pounds is available to anyone who passes on information directly to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the attack. Anyone approaching the charity with information or leads are assured the option to remain anonymous.

“We are determined to find answers, and with the public’s help, we believe we can. This young woman is at the heart of our enquiries and we continue to support her and keep her updated on developments,” said Chief Superintendent Kim Madill from Sandwell Police.

“We again appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have seen two white men around the time of 8.30am. One had a shaved head and a heavy build and was reported to be wearing a dark coloured sweatshirt and had gloves on. The second man was reportedly wearing a grey top with a silver zip,” she said.

The officer said that to date, the force's specialist detectives had examined hundreds of hours of CCTV, with forensic specialists also carrying out extensive enquiries.

Amid growing demands for information from community organisations such as Sikh Federation UK, the officer reiterated that the police is working closely with key partners and keeping them as updated about their investigation as possible.

“Whilst this is being treated as an isolated incident at this time, I understand the fear and concern this has caused for our communities. Violence against women and girls remains a key priority for me and my teams in Sandwell,” said Madill.

“I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice on this young woman’s behalf. Our investigation will not stop until individuals responsible for this awful attack are put before the courts,” she added.

Meanwhile, some local British Sikh organisations have come together on social media to also offer a financial reward of 10,000 pounds for any footage which could lead to the conviction of the perpetrators behind the racially aggravated rape.

Earlier, the West Midlands Police said the rape victim, in her 20s, had told officers that a racist remark was made to her during the attack on September 9. According to local reports, the two white male attackers told her “you don’t belong in this country, get out”.

The incident went on to be raised in the UK Parliament, with Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood leading condemnation of the attack.

"The horror of a sexual assault motivated by race or ethnicity is absolutely appalling. I am sure that the whole House will join me in condemning such crimes in the strongest possible terms. This government will not stand for any incitement to racial hatred or violence," she said.