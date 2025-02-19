UK charity records surge in Islamophobic attacks in 2024

London, Feb 19 (PTI) A charity that monitors attacks on British Muslims on Wednesday released its latest report that claims a massive surge in Islamophobic attacks in 2023-2024 in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict and anti-immigration riots in Southport, north-west England.

Tell MAMA, which stands for Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks, said the year 2024 saw the highest number of anti-Muslim hate cases recorded by Tell MAMA in any year, since the founding of the project in 2011-2012. This amounted to 6,313 cases of anti-Muslim hate and a rise of 165 per cent of verified cases reported in just two years. The charity said it also logged a 715 per cent increase in the categorisation of "threatening behaviour" in street-based cases.

"The rise in anti-Muslim hate is unacceptable, and this is deeply concerning for the future,” said Iman Atta, Director of Tell MAMA.

"We should never allow such hatred and intolerance to take root in our communities. We urge the public to stand together against hatred and extremism and we urge those in positions of influence and public authority to consider how their language risk stereotyping communities and how it unduly influences discussions online and offline,” she said.

According to the report, cases of anti-Muslim hatred are becoming more threatening towards victims, higher in volume and much more prone to significant peaks because of a higher frequency of national and international events.

“Post October 7th 2023 (Hamas attack on Israel), Tell MAMA received the highest number of online anti-Muslim hate reports with a 1,619 per cent increase, when compared to online cases received prior to October 7th. The Middle East conflict super-fuelled online anti-Muslim hate,” the report notes.

“To date, ‘X’ remains the most toxic online platform in the dissemination of anti-Muslim hate. The platform far outstrips any other social media platform in the volume, aggressive language and the targeted nature of anti-Muslim hate towards other users, which the Tell MAMA report highlights,” it adds.

A UK government spokesperson described the charity's findings as "extremely concerning" and said it would "seek to stamp out anti-Muslim hatred and racism wherever it occurs".