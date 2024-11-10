UK charity’s inaugural Diwali Ball raises funds for children in need

London, Nov 10 (PTI) A UK-based charity has raised around GBP 85,000 at its inaugural Diwali Ball in London towards impactful projects to benefit disabled and disadvantaged children.

Advertisment

Inochi, which in ancient Japanese means the power of living, is geared towards addressing the urgent needs of children who are grappling with challenges such as ill health, disability, financial hardship, or other forms of social and economic disadvantage.

Its first Diwali fundraising initiative on Friday will go towards projects led by partner organisations such as children’s charity Variety and Kartik Prabhu Foundation.

“We were overwhelmed by the support from corporates and attendees,” said Anjanish Shekhar, chairman of Inochi.

Advertisment

“The event not only celebrated Diwali in its full diverse splendour, but also embodied the spirit of inclusion and solidarity, showcasing the very essence of Inochi — bringing communities together to ‘Celebrate Life, Give Hope’. All proceeds will go to Variety, the children's charity, and the Kartik Prabhu Foundation, ensuring that more disabled children and young people receive essential equipment, support, and opportunities for a brighter future,” he said.

The London Diwali Ball at Hilton London Syon Park included an array of performances and a keynote by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor. A silent auction lot offering a chance to join a televised cookery show with Kapoor went under the hammer for GBP 2,500.

“We were delighted to have partnered with Inochi on such a prestigious event that brought together diverse audiences around Diwali’s themes of light, hope, and kindness, while directly furthering the positive impact Variety brings to the lives of disadvantaged children,” said Laurence Guinness, CEO Variety.

Advertisment

“The funds will significantly bolster our educational initiatives, including programmes like WriteSpace, which fosters creativity and self-expression among young students,” said Tushar Prabhu, Chairman of the Kartik Prabhu Foundation.

“These contributions will help us continue empowering disadvantaged youth by providing them with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in their personal and academic journeys. Through this support, we can inspire the next generation to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential,” he said.

The foundation was set up to commemorate the spirit of Kartik Prabhu, who died at the age of 19 while studying at the University of Cambridge. The charity has since been focussed on a diverse range of projects geared towards young people, including an up-skilling initiative named ReFAB in the UK and India.

Advertisment

Following the success of the inaugural initiative, backed by several organisations such as Sutherland, ICICI Bank, Data Inc, Hindustan Institute of Technology, Envision Consultants, Technology Transformation Group, Inochi and its partners are geared towards building upon their fundraising drives and projects for the benefit of disadvantaged children and young people. PTI AK AMS