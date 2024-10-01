UK chartered plane to fly out British nationals from Lebanon

London, Oct 1 (PTI) A UK government-chartered flight will on Wednesday fly out of Lebanon those British nationals who want to leave following escalating violence in the region.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy's announcement on Monday evening comes amid growing safety concerns following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes on Beirut at the weekend.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously called on British nationals in Lebanon to “leave immediately” as tensions continue to mount in West Asia.

Lammy, who described the situation in Lebanon as “volatile” and warned it could “deteriorate quickly”, said in a statement: "The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our utmost priority.” “That’s why the UK government is chartering a flight to help those wanting to leave. It is vital that you leave now as further evacuation may not be guaranteed,” he said.

According to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British nationals, their spouse or partners and children under the age of 18 are eligible to be accommodated on the charter flight which is due to leave Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday.

The FCDO said it has been working with partners in recent weeks to increase capacity on commercial flights to enable British nationals to leave, with the chartered flight intended to provide additional capacity.

Those who have registered their presence with the FCDO will be sent details on how to request a seat.

“If you are a British national in Lebanon who has not already registered your presence, please do so immediately. Vulnerable British nationals and their spouse or partner, and children under the age of 18, will be prioritised for this flight,” the FCDO said.

The UK government said it would pay to charter the flight, with British nationals expected to pay a fee of GBP 350 per seat.

It reiterated that no one should arrive at the airport unless they have a confirmed seat on the plane.

Any non-British dependants boarding the flight will require a visa granted for at least six months to enter the UK in line with usual immigration rules and entry process, it said.

Meanwhile, 700 British troops alongside Border Force and Foreign Office officials have been deployed to Cyprus to continue contingency planning for a range of scenarios in the region.

An FCDO Rapid Deployment Team has also arrived in Lebanon to bolster the support offered by British Embassy officials.

“The safety of British nationals in Lebanon, Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) continues to be the UK government’s utmost priority and the FCDO urges everyone to continue to follow the relevant travel advice, exercise caution, and monitor media in Lebanon for developments,” the FCDO said.

The UK reiterated its call for a ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel and urged that further escalation must be avoided.

A ceasefire is being pursued to provide the space necessary to find a political solution in line with UN Resolution 1701. The UK had earlier announced GBP 5 million in funding to UNICEF to support displaced Lebanese civilians who have been forced out of their homes.

Since the killing of the Hezbollah leader, the Iran-backed militant group has responded by saying it is ready to fight should Israel launch a ground offensive, triggering fears of a full-scale war in the region.

The Israeli government says its military operation aims to enable 60,000 displaced Israelis to return to their homes. PTI AK PY PY PY