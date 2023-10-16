UK city organises interfaith peace gathering amid Israel-Gaza conflict

London, Oct 16 (PTI) Leaders representing the Hindu, Sikh, Islamic, Jewish and Christian faiths came together in Nottingham, central England, in a multi-faith show of solidarity amid the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Nottingham Councillor Sajid Mohammed invited the community leaders to the Council House in the city on Friday to discuss the escalating conflict and reaffirm an interfaith approach through a prayer for peace.

The leaders expressed sadness at what has happened over the past few days in the region, with thousands of lives lost, and made a strong commitment to ensure that no division is felt in Nottingham as a fallout of the conflict in the Middle East.

“We’ve all seen the devastating scenes on our television screens this week and our hearts go out to everybody who has been affected, both in the region and back home,” said Mohammed, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods, Safety and Inclusion at Nottingham City Council.

“Through my role at the council representing Nottingham’s diverse communities, I wanted to bring people together from across the faith groups so we can stand as one and make clear that hate has no place in our city. We understand the gravity of the situation but as civic and faith leaders, we want to make absolutely clear that discrimination – in any form – will not be tolerated here,” he said.

The councillor stressed Nottingham’s long standing reputation as being a place where people of all backgrounds, faiths, religions and beliefs are welcomed and cherished.

“We know what a positive impact this has on our neighbourhoods and the cultural richness it provides. We live, work and socialise together. We celebrate, commiserate and, at times, mourn together. Our families visit the same places, our children form friendships and we must continue to champion and protect those things which we all hold dear,” he said.

“I know we have different political and personal beliefs, but I am strong in my conviction that these things make this city special. We must continue to respect each other’s views and live harmoniously together," he noted.

He said the interfaith gathering had reiterated that community leaders will ensure that Nottingham stays united.

"Hate and intolerance, of any kind, has no place in our city and we won't accept it," he added.