UK claims historic levels of illegally working migrant raids, arrests

London, Jan 13 (PTI) The UK government on Tuesday claimed its enforcement action against illegally working migrants is at the “highest level in British history”, with a record number of raids and arrests since the Labour Party came to power in July 2024.

Official figures released by the Home Office claim the number of raids on illegal workers soared by 77 per cent, leading to an 83 per cent rise in arrests from that period until December last year.

Over 17,400 raids were carried out on what were dubbed as “dodgy businesses”, such as nail bars, car washes, barbers and takeaway shops.

“There is no place for illegals working in our communities," said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“That is why we have surged enforcement activity to the highest level in British history so illegal migrants in the black economy have nowhere to hide. I will stop at nothing to restore order and control to our borders," the South Asian heritage minister said.

The large number of raids are said to have led to more than 12,300 arrests, made possible by a 5 million pounds funding boost last year for Immigration Enforcement.

In Wales alone, 1,320 raids were carried out in 2025, leading to 649 arrests – a 103 per cent and 85 per cent rise respectively compared to 2024.

“Illegal working fuels the black economy and hurts law-abiding Welsh businesses. This government was clear that we will crack down on people and firms who are flouting the rules and we have delivered this with a record year of enforcement activity across Wales,” said Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales.

The Home Office said its crackdown on illegal working builds on this government’s work to restore order to the immigration system and end the lure of such illegal jobs that gangs use to sell spaces on small boats.

The new figures come as Immigration Enforcement officers across the UK have been additionally equipped with body-worn video technology to help bolster arrests and prosecutions even further.

Under the new Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Act, the UK government said it is expanding right to work checks, so they cover the uncontracted, casual, subcontracted and temporary worker economy, “ensuring there is no hiding place for illegal workers to flout the rules”.

The Home Office highlighted the work of the Organised Immigration Crime Domestic Taskforce to bring together law enforcement and government partners, including the National Crime Agency, National Police Chiefs Council, Border Security Command and Immigration Enforcement, to use “every available tool to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal smuggling gangs operating in the UK”.

The proposed introduction of compulsory digital IDs in Parliament in the coming months to prove someone's right to work is expected to intensify this crackdown on illegal workers.