UK condemns Iran’s ‘increasingly indiscriminate’ attacks, strengthens West Asia defences

London, Mar 1 (PTI) The UK on Sunday condemned Iran for its “increasingly indiscriminate” attacks in West Asia and said it has strengthened defences in the region as part of its active defensive operations.

Following confirmation that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes, UK Defence Secretary John Healey told reporters that “few people will mourn his death” because the regime he led was a “source of evil”.

The Cabinet minister said his efforts remain focussed on the rising risks to British personnel, people, military and civilians in the region.

“Make no mistake this is a regime that he [Khameni] has run for decades as a source of evil, it has murdered its own citizens, it has exported terror including to Britain,” Healey told 'Sky News’.

“Iran is lashing out in an increasingly indiscriminate and widespread way, and people will be really concerned that it's not just military targets, but civilian airports like Kuwait ... hotels in Dubai and Bahrain are being hit,” he said, adding that UK defences have been “strengthened in the region” as Britain remains “active in regional defence operations.” The defence minister stressed the UK's airborne operations are about reinforcing “regional stability” and that the Royal Air Force (RAF) will “continue to do that and to try and reduce the risk of escalation in the future.” Healey pointed out that RAF jets are flying from Qatar and Cyprus and are protecting against Iranian missiles or drones sent toward these two countries.

“Of course, when our planes are in the air and they see things – missiles or drones – directed towards other countries, they'll take them down.

“So, when I talk about Britain playing a role in reinforcing regional stability and part of coordinated regional defensive operations, that's what I mean,” he explained.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer had stated that while the United Kingdom played “no role” in the joint strikes by the US and Israel on targets in Iran, RAF jets “are in the sky” in West Asia as part of “defensive operations”.

“It's why Keir Starmer yesterday called for Iran to end this now, to give up its weapons programmes and to return to the root of diplomacy, which is, in the end, the way that we will settle a long-term stability and peace in this region,” said Healey.

He indicated that around 300 British personnel were nearby when Iran struck a military base in Bahrain on Saturday, adding some were “within several hundred yards of the strike.” “It demonstrates how our bases, our personnel, military and civilians at the moment are at risk with a regime that is increasingly indiscriminate, widespread and uncontrolled in the attacks it's mounting,” Healey asserted.

British nationals in the region are being encouraged to follow Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel and “shelter in place” safety advisories.

Soon after the attacks on Saturday, Starmer spoke to US President Donald Trump, President of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

"They stressed the importance now of preventing further escalation and reiterated their commitment to regional security," Downing Street said with reference to the discussions.