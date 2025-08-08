UK condemns Israel plans to escalate Gaza conflict as ‘wrong’

London, Aug 8 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday condemned as “wrong” Israel’s plan to further escalate its offensive in Gaza, calling for a reconsideration of the move that will only bring “more bloodshed” in the nearly two-year-long conflict.

The UK condemnation came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet approved plans to takeover Gaza City in the Palestinian enclave by a majority vote overnight.

The Israeli authorities have given five objectives for its actions as disarming Hamas; returning all hostages taken on by the group on October 7, 2023; demilitarising the Gaza Strip; taking security control of the territory; and establishing “an alternative civil administration that is neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority”.

Hamas has, meanwhile, accused Israel of pursuing “ethnic cleansing” by expanding the conflict.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong, and we urge it to reconsider immediately. This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages.

“It will only bring more bloodshed,” Starmer said in a statement released by 10 Downing Street in London.

“Every day the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens and hostages taken by Hamas are being held in appalling and inhuman conditions. What we need is a ceasefire, a surge in humanitarian aid, the release of all hostages by Hamas and a negotiated solution.

“Hamas can play no part in the future of Gaza and must leave as well as disarm,” he said.

Starmer said the UK is working with its allies on a long-term plan to secure peace in the region as part of a two-state solution, and “ultimately achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis”.

“But without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes. Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” he added.

His statement follows the UK’s announcement last month that it would recognise the state of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September unless Israel moves towards a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza.

“Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state. But right now that goal is under pressure like never before,” the UK PM said at the time.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy’s talks with US Vice-President J D Vance at his official country residence of Chevening House in Kent, south-eastern England, on Friday will cover the Israel-Hamas conflict as part of “shared priorities and the strength of the UK-US relationship”.

Lammy and Vance agree that Israel must open up aid deliveries in Gaza, but the leaders differ on Israel's military actions and on what pressure it should face. PTI AK NPK NPK