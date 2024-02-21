UK cops probe murder of Indian restaurant manager killed while cycling home

London, Feb 21 (PTI) A 36-year-old Indian restaurant manager was killed in a road collision while cycling home in the UK leading to a murder investigation by the British police, who have made eight arrests in the case this week.

Vignesh Pattabhiraman was cycling back from his workplace at Indian restaurant Vel in Reading, south-east England, on February 14 when he was involved in a collision with a vehicle at the Cadugan Place junction in the city. Thames Valley Police said he was declared dead after being rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Raman, who are being supported by specially trained officers,” said Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances of his death, and arrests have now been made. I would like to take this opportunity to again appeal to anybody who has any information to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police,” he said.

A 24-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, and seven men between the ages of 20 and 48 all from the same city, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All eight remain in police custody, and the Major Crime Unit officers have said there will continue to be a visible police presence in the area while the investigation continues to address any public concerns on site.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving charity initiative set up by Pattabhiraman’s friends and family to help with repatriation costs and support for his grieving wife Ramya after the “senseless tragedy” has raised over GBP 39,000 within days.

“Vignesh was a committed restaurant manager at Vel, where he poured his heart and soul into his work, earning recognition for his exceptionally warm nature, customer service and work ethic. His dream of reaching a senior management position in the hotel industry was within reach, with an exciting opportunity awaiting him at Hyatt Regency Mayfair London,” reads the page.

"We are rallying together to support Vignesh's grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. Your generous contributions will provide much-needed financial assistance to help cover repatriation costs and funeral expenses, support his grieving wife, Ramya, and ease the burden on his family as they navigate this profound loss," it adds.