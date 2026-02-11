UK counter-terror police question teenage suspect over school stabbing

London, Feb 11 (PTI) The UK’s counter-terrorism officers are on Wednesday questioning a 13-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of two schoolboys after a stabbing incident at a school in north-west London. The incident at Kingsbury High School in Brent on Tuesday has not been declared a terrorist attack, but the Metropolitan Police said the investigation is being led by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London “due to the surrounding circumstances”. The two victims, aged 12 and 13, remain in a serious condition in hospital and the "appalling attack" was also raised in the UK Parliament during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs). “We thank the police for their rapid response. It's important now that we give them the space to pursue their investigation,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons. Some UK media reports have indicated that eyewitnesses heard the teenage suspect shout something sounding like an Arabic phrase. The Met Police said it is “keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind this attack”. “This is a fast-moving and developing investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," said Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams of the Met Police. “This has not currently been declared a terrorist incident and the investigation team will now be working at pace to gather any evidence and to establish the full circumstances of what has happened as quickly as possible. “I absolutely recognise that this incident will cause considerable concern – especially among our local community, students and parents of the school. I hope the news that we’ve arrested and detained the suspect will provide some reassurance, but our officers will remain in the area to offer support and answer any questions," he said. The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information connected with the school stabbing, attended to by armed officers within 13 minutes of an emergency 999 call. While the suspect had fled the scene by then, the teenager was later arrested, and a weapon believed to have been used in the stabbing was recovered. While the suspect is believed to have some previous connection with the school, he is not a current pupil at the school. In a letter to parents, Kingsbury High School principal Alex Thomas told parents the incident was a "deeply traumatic event for the whole school community". “Violence like this has no place in our city," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan, as he appealed for people to come forward with information. "There is no honour in staying silent," he added. Dawn Butler, the local MP for Brent East where the school is located, said the community has been “deeply shocked” by the attack. "It's a parent's worst nightmare to think they are sending their child to school and something may well happen to them," said the Labour MP. “Parents, students and teachers will need support during this difficult time,” she said. According to the school's website, UK schools watchdog Ofsted had praised the “vibrant, inclusive culture” of the institution following an inspection two years ago and found that pupils felt “happy and safe” at the school. PTI AK RD RD RD