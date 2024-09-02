UK declares partial suspension of arms exports to Israel

London, Sep 2 (PTI) The UK on Monday announced a partial suspension of some arms exports to Israel amid fears that they might be used to commit "a serious violation of international humanitarian law".

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement in the House of Commons to declare that around 30 of 350 export licences will be suspended, while stressing that it did not amount to a “blanket ban” or an “arms embargo".

The Labour Party government has been under pressure to take a tougher stance against Israel amid the war in Gaza since it was elected to power in the July general election.

"Facing a conflict such as this, it is this government's legal duty to review Britain's export licences,” Lammy told members of Parliament, back in the Commons after their summer recess.

"It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms exports to Israel, there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law," he said.

While the UK does not directly supply Israel with weapons, it grants export licences for British companies to sell arms to the country. Monday’s decision was made under the strategic export licensing criteria, which bans the export of items if there is a perceived risk of them being used for violation of humanitarian law in the areas of humanitarian provision and access, treatment of detainees, and prosecution of military campaigns.

Lammy told the Commons that after raising his own concerns while in Opposition, he immediately launched a review upon taking office and "committed to sharing the review's conclusions".

"We have rigorously followed every stage of the process which the previous Conservative government established, and let me first be clear on the review's scope: this government is not an international court. We have not and could not arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law,” he asserted.

"This is a forward looking evaluation, not a determination of innocence or guilt, and it does not prejudge any future determinations by the competent courts," he said.

Lammy also reiterated that the UK continues to support Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law and that it will continue to work with Israel to “tackle the threat from Iran”. PTI AK AMS