UK, EU, Canada impose new sanctions on Myanmar's military regime

London, Oct 29 (PTI) The UK, EU and Canada Tuesday announced joint sanctions targeting the Myanmar military junta's access to military material, equipment and funds.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the UK’s action will help to constrain the Myanmar military regime’s ability to conduct airstrikes on civilians, which amount to gross human rights violations.

The latest round of sanctions is against six entities involved either in providing aviation fuel to the Myanmar military or in the supply of restricted goods, including aircraft parts.

"The human rights violations taking place across Myanmar, including airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, by the Myanmar military is unacceptable and the impact on innocent civilians is intolerable,” said Catherine West, Minister for the Indo-Pacific in the FCDO.

"That is why today the UK is announcing fresh sanctions targeting the suppliers of equipment and aviation fuel to the Myanmar military. Alongside the EU and Canada, we are today further constraining the military’s access to funds, equipment and resources," she said.

"These sanctions will increase pressure on the Myanmar military. The UK remains steadfast in our support for the Myanmar people and their aspirations for a peaceful and democratic future,” the minister added.

Among those sanctioned this week include Asia Sun Group Company Limited for being owned or controlled by Zaw Min Tun, a Myanmar businessman previously sanctioned by the UK last year for making available economic resources, namely aviation fuel, directly or indirectly to or for the benefit of the Myanmar security forces. Besides a number of other entities associated with Asia Sun Trading Company, the sanctions also cover Progress Technology Support Company (a.k.a Royal Shune Lei Co) for being involved in the supply to Myanmar of restricted goods or restricted technology or of material related to such goods or technology and King Royal Technologies Company Limited for being involved in the supply to Myanmar of goods or technology which could contribute to a serious human rights violation or abuse.

Since the coup in Myanmar over three years ago, the UK is said to have designated 25 individuals and 33 entities under the Myanmar Sanctions Regime.

The FCDO claims to have provided "more than GBP 150 million for life-saving humanitarian assistance, healthcare, education and support for civil society and local communities in the country".

This week’s sanctions announcement is aimed at bolstering previous action against suppliers of aviation fuel to the military in February and March last year and arms dealers in October 2023.

The UK will continue to work with partners to restrict the sale and transfer of arms and finance to the Myanmar military, the FCDO added.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military overthrew the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and installed a military regime. Since then, the FCDO highlights that the military regime has used violence and atrocities to maintain power and suppress any opposition voices.

Increasingly brutal tactics have been implemented as the military continue to cling on to power, leading to the highest number of airstrikes on record by the Myanmar military in August this year, killing dozens of civilians, the FCDO cautions.

According to the UK government, over 3.4 million people are now displaced from their homes due to the fighting, over 18 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance, and Myanmar is now seeing a proliferation in serious and organised crime. PTI AK ZH ZH