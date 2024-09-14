UK exhibition to showcase diversity of post-colonial Indian architecture

London, Sep 14 (PTI) A well-known architect, urban planner and diplomat will showcase the diversity and sustainable features of India’s built environment at a special exhibition at the Nehru Centre in London, highlighting the evolution of the country’s socio-urban landscape over the past 50 years.

Dikshu C. Kukreja, who is also Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Albania to India, will launch ‘Reimagining a Nation: Architectural Transformations in Post-Independent India’ at the end of this month before it opens to the public until October 4.

The CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence project uses a carefully curated selection of concept notes, sketches, images and drawings to spotlight the dynamism of Indian architecture while challenging conventional Western perceptions.

“This exhibition serves as a testament to the architectural evolution of India over the past 50 years,” Dikshu C. Kukreja, Managing Principal of CP Kukreja Architects, and Director of CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence, said ahead of the launch.

“It challenges the limited perception of Indian architecture by offering a fresh narrative — one that showcases the country's rich and diverse built environment, rooted in modernism, sustainability, and innovation,” he said.

The exhibition will chart the trajectory of India's architectural journey from the modernist buildings of the 1970s and 80s to the innovative projects emerging from the post-liberalisation era, and the cutting-edge sustainable designs of the present day.

The goal is to challenge the Western perception of Indian architecture as being limited to forts and palaces by showcasing the diverse and continually evolving architectural landscape of India.

“Through this exhibition, we aim to bring forth the stories behind India's architectural transformations, illustrating how these projects have not only reshaped skylines but also the socio-cultural fabric of a post-independent nation striving for progress and identity," added Arunima Kukreja, Director of CP Kukreja Foundation for Design Excellence.

The Nehru Centre exhibition, backed by the British High Commission, also showcases the impact of one of India’s leading architecture firms, CP Kukreja Architects, which was established in 1969.

By delving into its stories and examining its projects, the curation will provide an insight into how the firm and India’s urban planning evolved over the past five decades.

C.P. Kukreja Architects, with offices in India, Vietnam, Japan and the US, says its work is rooted in contextuality and driven by a sustainable approach reinforced through innovative technologies.

Among some of its 2024 projects include the Ayodhya Redevelopment Plan in Uttar Pradesh, with a vision to transform the historic city into a global religious destination and tourism hub.

Meanwhile, its Bihar project for the first IIM in Bodhgaya seeks inspiration from ancient Indian heritage to contemporise it for a world-class development, among several similar projects. PTI AK PY PY PY