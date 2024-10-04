UK extends humanitarian support for conflict-torn Lebanon

London, Oct 4 (PTI) The UK on Friday said it is boosting its humanitarian support for Lebanon with a further GBP 10 million of "lifesaving aid" to respond to the mass displacement of people and a growing number of civilian casualties amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The funding comes as the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to urge all British nationals to leave the country as soon as possible, while calling for an immediate ceasefire between Lebanese Hezbollah and Israel. The aid package, to be delivered through “trusted” humanitarian organisations who have a long-established presence delivering aid within Lebanon, is in response to serious concerns over a widespread lack of shelter and reduced access to clean water, hygiene and healthcare.

“The human cost of the conflict in Lebanon is clear for all to see. This additional funding from the UK will help to address the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation, providing relief for people displaced by the continuing violence,” said Anneliese Dodds, UK Minister of State for Development and Minister of State for Women and Equalities.

“This lifesaving aid is vital, but not a long-term solution. The only way to truly address the growing humanitarian crisis is an immediate ceasefire adhered to by both sides. We continue to urge British nationals in Lebanon to leave immediately,” she said.

Friday’s announcement follows a GBP 5 million humanitarian package delivered through UNICEF to support access to clean water and sanitation, health, and nutrition supplies. The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), for which the UK is the largest donor, also allocated GBP 7.6 million this week to respond to the urgent conflict-related needs and displacement in Lebanon.

Earlier this week, FCDO had announced that it is chartering more flights to help British nationals leave Lebanon after 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on a government-chartered flight on Wednesday. British officials said they continue to work with partners to increase capacity on commercial flights for nationals.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus for contingency planning even as the UK continues to pursue a ceasefire, which would provide the space necessary to find a political solution in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and enable civilians on both sides to return to their homes.

According to Lebanese authorities, more than 1.2 million of its nationals have been displaced by Israeli attacks. Nearly 2,000 are reported to have been killed over the past year, with a spike in the last two weeks as Israel retaliates against Hezbollah attacks. PTI AK SCY SCY