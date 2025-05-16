UK Foreign Secretary in Pakistan to reiterate counter-terrorism message

Islamabad/London, May 16 (PTI) UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Islamabad on Friday to reiterate the British government's determination to play its part to counter terrorism and ensure the "fragile ceasefire" between India and Pakistan becomes a "durable peace".

Lammy’s visit, the first by a British Foreign Secretary to Pakistan since 2021, follows India's 'Operation Sindoor' targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks that claimed 26 lives.

The UK has condemned the “horrendous” attack on April 22, with Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) officials saying that Friday's ministerial visit is intended to assert the importance of continued stability for the region.

“The images of conflict between India and Pakistan were distressing for all of us in Britain: but in particular the millions of Brits with Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the many British nationals living in both of these countries,” said Lammy.

“Ever since the horrendous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the UK has done all it can to play a supportive role to reduce tensions, get to a ceasefire and condemn terrorism," he said. "It’s positive that India and Pakistan – both great friends to the UK – have agreed to a pause in hostilities and that the ceasefire is holding; because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace,” he said.

The minister held talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, among other senior leaders in Islamabad.

According to the FCDO, he praised the steps taken by both Pakistan and India to secure an agreement to cease hostilities.

"In meetings with senior counterparts, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the immeasurable contribution people of Pakistani descent have made to British life and he acknowledged how distressing the past few weeks have been for people in both countries, and for those with Pakistani and Indian heritage in the UK,” the FCDO said.

“The Foreign Secretary reflected that the British Pakistani and British Indian diasporas would particularly welcome news of the ceasefire and increased stability for Pakistan and India,” it noted.

The FCDO highlighted that Lammy has also been in “frequent contact” with the government of India, having engaged with his counterpart – External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar – on Thursday, and “will look to travel to New Delhi soon to build upon the strength of the UK-India relationship”. While in Islamabad, Lammy also met with consular staff working at the British High Commission who helped British nationals in Pakistan during the tensions of the past few weeks, to ensure they had access to “accurate, up-to-date information and advice”. According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Dar and Foreign Secretary Lammy held detailed discussions on recent developments in South Asia, particularly the situation following the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

Dar appreciated the UK’s constructive and productive engagement in helping de-escalate the situation.

Both sides emphasised the importance of restraint and sustained dialogue to prevent further escalation and to maintain regional peace and stability.

Lammy's visit comes days after he told the House of Commons that the UK “stands ready to work with both sides to make a lasting ceasefire a reality”.

"Let me be clear that the horrendous terrorism we saw — 26 nationals stripped and shot — was horrific, and we condemn it. We will continue to work with close partners to deal with this terrorist threat… all of us have to lean in and ensure that we are supporting efforts on both sides to deal with horrendous terrorism. That is what, in the end, will maintain an enduring peace," he told British MPs on Tuesday.