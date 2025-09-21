UK formally recognises state of Palestine to revive hope of peace, two-state solution

London, Sep 21 (PTI) The UK on Sunday formally recognised the state of Palestine, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer describing it as an imperative to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

Starmer’s video message from 10 Downing Street in London confirming Palestinian statehood meets his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) deadline this week, following a call on Israel to move towards a ceasefire in the conflict in Gaza back in July.

The UK reiterated that its announcement was no “reward” for the “terrorists of Hamas”, calling upon the group to immediately release all the Israeli hostages taken on October 7, 2023.

“Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly, as prime minister of this great country, that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” said Starmer.

“Let's be frank, Hamas is a brutal terror organisation. Our call for a genuine two-state solution is the exact opposite of their hateful vision. So, we are clear this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future, no role in government, no role in security,” he said.

Starmer said he had directed his officials to sanction other figures associated with Hamas, already a proscribed organisation in the UK.

“Meanwhile, the man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza reaches new depths. The Israeli government's relentless and increasing bombardment of Gaza, the offensive of recent weeks, the starvation and devastation are utterly intolerable,” the prime minister said.

“Tens of thousands have been killed, including thousands as they tried to collect food and water. This death and destruction horrifies all of us. It must end,” he added.

Starmer stressed that it was in the face of the “growing horror” in the region, that the UK was acting to “keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution”.

Referring to the mass protests on the streets of the UK against the conflict, Starmer said the UK was joining 150 countries in recognising Palestine with a “practical plan” to lead to a ceasefire in Gaza to negotiations on a two-state solution.

“Not only must we reject hate, we must redouble our efforts to combat hatred in all its forms. We must channel our efforts united together in hope behind the peaceful future that we want to see the release of the hostages, an end to the violence, an end to the suffering, and a shift back towards a two-state solution,” he said.

Back in July, the UK had set out its statehood plan unless certain conditions were met – Israel agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza, committing to a long-term sustainable peace that delivers a two-state solution, and allowing the United Nations to restart the supply of aid.

Countries, including France, Portugal, Canada and Australia, have similarly committed to recognising a Palestinian state, with Spain, Ireland and Norway among the countries making the move last year.

India is among the early countries to recognise the state of Palestine since the 1980s as part of a policy in support of a two-state solution for the resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that recognition of a Palestinian state "rewards terror", with US President Donald Trump opposed to the move and demanding all the hostages be released by Hamas before any further action in the region.

“I have a disagreement with the prime minister (Starmer) on that score. One of our few disagreements, actually,” said Trump, when asked about the conflict during his UK State Visit earlier this week.

The UK’s announcement at the start of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York on Monday has its critics in the US warning that it risks empowering Hamas and undermining Israel’s security.

Britain has reiterated that its pressure on Hamas, as a banned terror outfit, remains unchanged as it continues to demand the release of all hostages, agreement to an immediate ceasefire, accepting it will have no role in governing Gaza, and a commitment to disarmament.

The UK's announcement follows considerable internal pressure on Starmer from within the governing Labour Party, which is set for its annual conference in Liverpool at the end of the month.