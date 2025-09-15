UK home secretary condemns violence, calls out Elon Musk for attack on ancient democracy

London, Sep 15 (PTI) UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood on Monday condemned the protesters who turned violent during Saturday's anti-immigration protest, calling out Elon Musk as a “hostile billionaire” for encouraging citizens to fight against Britain's ancient democracy.

Addressing the House of Commons, the South Asian heritage Cabinet minister also issued a strong anti-racism message to highlight that British citizens also "look like me".

The parliamentary statement followed a massive protest organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, which was addressed via video link by American tech billionaire Musk, who called on the protesters to "fight back" or "die".

"On Saturday, well over 100,000 protesters marched in London. In doing so, many exercised an ancient right, the right to peaceful protest. But not everyone did; some turned on the brave police officers who were there to keep the peace,” said Mahmood.

The minister, who did not mention Musk by name, informed MPs that 26 police officers were injured and 24 protesters were arrested during the protest in central London.

“Those violent thugs will face the full force of the law, but those who turn to violence on Saturday do not represent who this country really is. When a foreign billionaire calls on our citizens to fight against our ancient democracy, I know this is met by the vast majority with a shake of the head. That is because we are, in truth, a tolerant country. And yes, we are a diverse one too. You can be English with roots here that stretch back 1,000 years. But you can also be English and look like me,” she said.

She reiterated Prime Minister Keir Starmer's earlier statement that the St. George's Cross and Union Jack flags are “symbols of unity” and must not be used as a divisive force.

"The words that were used at the weekend are abhorrent and I know that the vast majority of people in this country will feel the same way; whether you're a hostile state or a hostile foreign billionaire, no one gets to mess with British democracy,” she added.

On Sunday, Starmer took to X to condemn the violence and intimidation of people based on their migrant background during the massive demonstration.

He said, “People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin.

"Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division.” Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, told crowds that the UK courts had decided the rights of undocumented migrants superseded those of the "local community". He referenced a recent Court of Appeal decision to overturn an injunction blocking asylum seekers being housed at the Bell Hotel in Essex.

"They told the world that Somalians, Afghans, Pakistanis, all of them, their rights supersede yours — the British public, the people that built this nation,” he said, with reference to the case.

Robinson’s supporters went on to hurl objects at anti-racism counter-demonstrators as both groups faced off on Whitehall in central London.

The Metropolitan Police said its post-event investigations remain ongoing as they identify those who were involved in the disorder. "They can expect to face robust police action in the coming days and weeks," the police said.