UK launches review to provide working definition of Islamophobia

London: The UK has launched a new review led by a former Opposition Conservative Party minister into anti-Muslim hate to provide the Labour Party government with a working definition of Islamophobia.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said on Friday that former attorney general Dominic Grieve will bring his years of legal and government expertise to the role, which will also support a wider stream of work to tackle the “unacceptable incidents” of anti-Muslim hate crimes hitting the highest number on record in 2024.

The new working group has been tasked to deliver a definition of anti-Muslim hatred, referred to as Islamophobia, within six months.

“The rise in anti-Muslim hate crime is unacceptable and has no place in our society,” said Rayner, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

“That’s why we’ve committed to defining Anti-Muslim Hatred/Islamophobia, as a crucial step forward in tackling it and creating a society where everyone feels safe and welcome,” she said.

Her ministry said the new working group will advise the government on how to best understand, quantify and define prejudice, discrimination, and hate crime targeted against Muslims.

“We know Islamophobia is as challenging to define as its existence is undoubted. We need to balance addressing the lived experience of those who are victims of it and the right of British Muslims to feel heard and protected as equal citizens of our country, with the unwavering requirement to maintain freedom of thought and expression under law for all,” said Grieve.

“I welcome the government’s decision to bring forward this needed work and I am hopeful that this commission will come up with principles in defining Islamophobia which are compatible with those requirements and can thus help support positive change in our country,” he said.

The MHCLG officials said that alongside drawing on their own expertise, members of the working group will engage widely to ensure the definition accounts for the variety of backgrounds and experiences of Muslim communities across the UK.

The group’s proposed definition will be “non-statutory”, designed to provide the government and other relevant bodies with an understanding of unacceptable treatment and prejudice against Muslim communities.

“The group’s proposed definition must be compatible with the unchanging right of British citizens to exercise freedom of speech and expression – which includes the right to criticise, express dislike of, or insult religions and/or the beliefs and practices of adherents,” MHCLG said.

Other religious groups in the UK had raised concerns over any such definition that could jeopardise the factual discussion of the history and persecution of religious minorities around the world.

The Network of Sikh Organisations (NSO) UK had written to Rayner last year cautioning against “serious implications on free speech, not least the ability to discuss historical truths”.

“The government is deliberately promoting a two-tier hierarchy when it comes to religions. Christians, Sikhs, Hindus or Buddhists don’t have special hate crime definitions endorsed/adopted by the government,” noted a social media post endorsed by the organisation this week.

British Hindu groups had also raised concerns over plans for such a focus on Islamophobia that would not be “comprehensive and inclusive”.

“The selective focus on protecting one religious group over others disregards the historical injustices, threats, and discrimination faced by Hindus and other communities,” said Dipen Rajyaguru, Director of Diversity & Equality at the Hindu Council UK.

Community organisation INSIGHT UK had called on the government to “formulate a better and inclusive plan to combat all religious hate including anti-Hindu hate”.

Back in 2019, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims had proposed a definition of Islamophobia but the then Tory government had shelved it for further consideration over a lack of agreement.