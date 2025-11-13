UK ministers express condolences after Delhi terrorist attack

London, Nov 13 (PTI) Britain’s Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, and British Indian minister for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra have expressed their condolences to all those impacted by the terrorist attack in Delhi, which claimed 12 lives after a car explosion near Red Fort Metro station.

At a special event in honour of the bilateral partnership hosted by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development (FCDO) in London on Wednesday evening, Lammy described India as one of the UK’s most important partners and an emerging superpower of the 21st century with the fastest growth in the G20.

He said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) clinched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit in July marked a new chapter for the partnership, “not just economically, but in securing a safer, more prosperous future for both our countries”.

“I would like to start by adding to what my friend, Minister Malhotra, has said about the terrorist attack in Delhi on Monday night and share my condolences to everyone who has been affected,” Lammy said at Lancaster House, a historic 19th century mansion near Buckingham Palace.

“Our joint story is so very far from over; and what we have achieved so far is only the start of what we can do together. Our trade agreement will deepen our historic ties and strengthen our economic partnership. Not least, thanks to our common interests in the green transition, in harnessing new technologies and in strengthening economic and global security.

“From Bengaluru to Birmingham, we are unlocking potential and delivering growth. And both our countries have already started to reap the benefits of this agreement,” he said.

Highlighting the visit of Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Mumbai last month, his deputy in the UK Cabinet extended the government’s gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the largest trade delegation led by his boss.

“The Prime Minister's most recent visit resulted in 1.3 billion pounds of investment into the UK and 3.6 billion pounds into India, while unlocking 10,600 new jobs. It’s a clear win-win, and a demonstration of the strength and promise of our partnership,” he said.

Lammy, who is also Secretary of State for Justice, went on to reference a judicial delegation led by Sir Geoffrey Vos, one of the UK’s most senior judges, last week to the Standing International Forum of Commercial Courts in Delhi. He welcomed the meeting paving the way for further collaboration under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the justice ministries of both countries.

“Trade between us is already worth more than 40 billion pounds. We are already collaborating on the defining technologies of this decade through our Technology Security Initiative (TSI).

“And we are already working closer than ever before to tackle climate change, this century’s most serious threat. But this is just the beginning. We have so much more to do, and to achieve, together,” he added.

Seema Malhotra, who set the tone for the celebration complete with a Bharatanatyam dance and classical Indian music, dubbed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) agreed during Modi’s visit as a “huge leap forward” in the bilateral economic partnership.

The event came ahead of the minister’s upcoming three-day visit to India next week, with a focus on business and technology sectors. Enhancing India-UK partnerships in the field of education and women’s empowerment will also feature heavily during her visit, which is expected to cover Chennai and Bengaluru. PTI AK RD RD