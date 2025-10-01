UK parliamentary panel raises concerns over ‘escalating situation' in PoK

London, Oct 1 (PTI) A British parliamentary group has written to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to raise serious concerns over the "escalating situation" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), highlighting reports of a total communications blackout in the region.

The chair of the Kashmir All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG), Imran Hussain, posted a letter on social media on Tuesday to bring the protests and lockdown in the region to the attention of FCDO Minister in charge of Pakistan, Hamish Falconer.

The Mirpuri heritage Labour MP for Bradford East says in the letter that the communications blackout had caused deep anxiety among many of his constituents who have family in PoK.

“Reports from the ground indicate a total communication blackout, including the suspension of mobile, internet, and landline services across the region,” Hussain’s letter reads.

“These actions have caused deep anxiety among many of our constituents, who are unable to contact loved ones. The atmosphere has been further strained by reports of heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces, raising serious concerns about the safety and well-being of residents,” it states.

The Kashmir APPG went on to condemn the suspension of communications and use of force to suppress public demonstrations as a “significant” human rights issue and called on the UK government to use its “diplomatic channels” to support a peaceful and negotiated settlement in the region.

"We respectfully request that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office urgently raise this matter with the Pakistani government and encourage the immediate restoration of communications, de-escalation of tensions, and meaningful dialogue with stakeholders,” the letter notes.

“We urge the government to act with urgency and moral clarity to help prevent further deterioration of the situation,” it concludes.

The FCDO is yet to respond to the matter, but Falconer has in the past reiterated the British government's stance to work closely with international partners in pursuit of “longer-term stability” in the region.

Meanwhile, reports from Islamabad have indicated that a strike called by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) over the issue of its unfulfilled charter of demands has led to several groups staging simultaneous protests in PoK. A communications blackout has reportedly been in place since Sunday, with some reports of casualties among the demonstrators. PTI AK ZH ZH