UK plans to ban smoking outside schools, hospitals

London, Nov 5 (PTI) The UK government tabled a new Tobacco and Vapes Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday which aims to create a “smoke-free generation”, starting with a ban on smoking outside schools and hospitals in England.

The bill includes measures to phase out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone aged 15 or younger this year, in an effort to "break the cycle of addiction and disadvantage". It will also restrict advertising and sponsorship of vapes, including a range of flavours, display and packaging of all types of vaping and nicotine products.

“This government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of second-hand smoke,” said UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS [National Health Service]. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick,” he said.

Professor Sanjay Agrawal, NHS England's national speciality advisor for tobacco dependency, said smoking continues to be a leading cause of preventable illness and deaths.

“NHS treatments, including nicotine replacement therapy, are helping thousands of adults each year to live healthier lives and we have seen adult smoking rates drop by more than half in the last three decades," the Indian-origin medic said.

"But there is more to do, so we welcome this public health intervention and look forward to working with the government to help the next generation grow up smoke and vape-free,” he added.

The new bill will also include powers to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers to sell tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will introduce on-the-spot fines of GBP 200 to retailers found to be selling these products to underage people. According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), smoking claims around 80,000 lives a year in the UK, putting huge pressure on the state-funded NHS and costing taxpayers GBP 3.1 billion a year.

The cost of smoking to the economy is estimated at GBP 18 billion lost in productivity every year, as smokers are a third more likely to be off work sick. As the fad of vaping catches on, the government said it will also take tougher action to crack down on youth vaping – with 25 per cent of 11 to 15-year-olds having tried vaping in 2023. Disposable vapes are already due to be banned from June 2025 under separate environmental legislation.

“The rising number of children vaping is a major concern and the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will help prevent marketing vapes to children, which is utterly unacceptable,” said Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England.

He added: “A smoke-free country would prevent disease, disability and premature deaths for children born today and for people long into the future. Smoking causes harm across the life course from stillbirths, asthma in children, cancers, strokes and heart attacks to premature dementia.

“Most smokers wish they had never started but are trapped by addiction. Second-hand smoke causes harm including to children, pregnant women and medically vulnerable people so reducing this is important. If vulnerable people can smell smoke they are inhaling it…This is a major piece of legislation which if passed will have a positive and lasting impact on the health of the nation,” he said.

Subject to consultation, the government is considering extending restrictions in places that are currently smoke-free to also become vape-free, especially in areas where there are children and young adults.

Together, these measures will help protect children from becoming hooked on nicotine while continuing to enable adult smokers to use vapes as a quit aid, DHSC said.