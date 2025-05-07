UK PM Keir Starmer calls for dialogue, de-escalation amid India-Pak tensions

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that the UK is engaging with both India and Pakistan to push for dialogue and de-escalation after Indian military strikes on terror targets in the neighbouring country under Operation Sindoor.

Opening the Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) session in the House of Commons, Starmer raised the issue of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

His remarks came soon after Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated to say he had been in contact with his counterparts in both countries to urge “restraint”.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain,” Starmer told Parliament.

“We are engaging urgently with both countries, as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians,” he said.

Lammy in his statement reiterated the UK’s “serious concern” caused by tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward,” said Lammy.

“The UK has close and unique relationships with both countries. I have made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins. The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians,” he said. It came soon after the Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) updated its travel advisory under the “Warnings and Insurance” section for India, “following military activity by India and Pakistan" on 6 May in and around Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the Line of Control and warned of potential disruption to flights to and from India as well as an alert over the government’s Civil Defence mock drills.

“The safety of British nationals in the region will always be our priority. The FCDO continues to monitor developments closely and stands ready to support any British nationals 24/7. Any British nationals in the region should follow the FCDO’s travel advice for the country they are in, along with the advice of the local authorities,” Lammy added.

Earlier, Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds described the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as “hugely worrying”.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries,” said Reynolds.

"Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do," he said.

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney took to social media soon after news of Operation Sindoor hit the headlines in the UK overnight.

“I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict,” he said.

Among the Labour government MPs, Stella Creasy called for restraint by all concerned: “Deeply concerning to see military air strikes in Jammu Kashmir tonight by the Indian government.

"The world cannot stand by as this conflict escalates and so too the risk of harm to innocent civilians in the region. Restraint by all concerned must be sought and secured.” Former Conservative Party Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad warned of a real "potential for war".

The missile strikes by India on Pakistan and Pakistani-occupied Kashmir is an "alarming escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbours – the potential of a war tonight is real,” Ahmad posted on X.

“We need urgent international engagement to prevent a widening of this conflict which carries serious implications not just for the region but for the wider world,” he said.