UK PM Keir Starmer declares war on red tape, abolishes health body

London, Mar 13 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday declared a war on red tape and bureaucracy, announcing the abolition of an “arms-length body” that manages the taxpayer-funded National Health Service (NHE) among some efficiency measures in his mission to “reshape” government.

In a major policy speech during a visit to Hull in northern England, Starmer said the NHS England will be phased out to bring the country’s health service entirely under “democratic control” of the government.

NHS England is a quango, which stands for quasi autonomous non-governmental organisation, and stands to lose around 10,000 roles as the organisation is scrapped.

“I don’t see why decisions about GBP 200 billion of taxpayer money on something as fundamental to our security as the NHS should be taken by an arms-length body, NHS England,” said Starmer.

“And I can’t in all honesty explain to the British people why they should spend their money on two layers of bureaucracy. That money could and should be spent on nurses, doctors, GP appointments,” he said.

“So today I can announce we’re going to cut bureaucracy across the state... I’m bringing management of the NHS back under democratic control by abolishing the arms-length body NHS England. That will put the NHS at the heart of government where it belongs,” he added.

In wider civil service reforms, Starmer noted that the state had become “bigger, but weaker” and not delivering on its core purpose of getting things done for the British people.

“The need for greater urgency now could not be any clearer. We must move further and faster on security and renewal. Every pound spent, every regulation, every decision must deliver for working people,” said Starmer.

At the heart of the Labour government’s changes lie a move towards greater use of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI). “No person’s substantive time should be spent on a task where digital or AI can do it better, quicker and to the same high quality and standard,” said the UK PM.

Following up on the speech, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told the House of Commons that a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy cannot be justified” as he confirmed that NHS England’s work will be merged over the course of the next two years with his Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

“We have been left with two large organisations doing the same roles with an enormous amount of duplication,” the minister told Parliament.

“There is always a duty on ministers to get as much value for taxpayers’ money as is possible, and I cannot honestly say that it is achievable with the way that my department and NHS England are set up today.

"Nor can I say that the current set up is getting the best out of our NHS… These reforms will deliver a much leaner top of the NHS, making significant savings of hundreds of millions of pounds a year," he said.