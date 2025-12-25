UK PM Keir Starmer makes cost-of-living pledge in Christmas message

London, Dec 25 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made a pledge to tackle the cost-of-living crisis as a “priority” for the government in his Christmas message on Thursday.

The message, which comes at the end of a difficult year of tax rises and sluggish economic growth for the Labour Party government, also called on the public to spread festive cheer across their communities.

"I know many across Britain are still struggling with the cost of living. Helping with that is my priority,” said Starmer, in his message recorded inside 10 Downing Street earlier.

"But at this time of the year, which celebrates love and abundance, loss or hardship can feel even more acute. So, call around to a neighbour. Check in on a friend or a relative who you haven't heard from for a while. Reach out. It can make a huge difference. That is what Christmas is about," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to healthcare workers along with members of the country's military and the emergency services, who will be working through the Christmas break.

"Just as so many put their feet up, some truly special people will be pulling on their uniforms and heading out to work," he said.

"Our NHS staff emergency services and the brave men and women of our armed forces, all playing their part, doing their bit to care for the nation and to keep us safe.

"Many volunteers will be out there as well. Serving food. Reaching out to help those lonely or in need. So, on behalf of the whole country, I want to say a big thank you. As a nation, we should raise a glass to you this Christmas. But more than that, we should each do our bit as well," added Starmer.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch used her annual Christmas message to talk about "Christian values" and thanked everyone who supported her during her first year as Leader of the Opposition.

"It's been the biggest challenge of my life. But it's also been a wonderful year. I can't wait to get back to work next year to create a better United Kingdom," she said.

Meanwhile, the royal family gathered at Sandringham, King Charles III’s private estate in Norfolk, eastern England, for their traditional Christmas service.

Earlier, Kate Middleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, delivered a surprise Christmas television performance playing the piano together. Showing off their musical skills, the mother-daughter pair featured at the beginning of the Princess of Wales’ annual carol service with the surprise duet, broadcast on Wednesday evening.

They recorded the special moment in the Inner Hall at Windsor Castle last week, playing ‘Holm Sound’ by Scottish composer Erland Cooper, which the palace said is a piece they enjoy practising at home together.

Their annual carol service was held earlier this month at Westminster Abbey in London, with William and Kate joined by their kids Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. In her letter to the congregation, Kate wrote about the importance of "simple acts of care which might seem small" at a time "when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain".