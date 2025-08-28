UK PM Keir Starmer to replace key Downing Street aide Nin Pandit

London, Aug 28 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to replace one of his key aides at 10 Downing Street in London, Ninjeri ‘Nin’ Pandit, after just 10 months as his Principal Private Secretary (PPS), according to UK media reports on Thursday.

The Indian-origin top civil servant, in charge of running the team at the Prime Minister’s office as PPS, is expected to be moved into a new role leading on policy delivery at No. 10 Downing Street.

According to the BBC, Starmer had become concerned that Pandit was ineffective as one of the most influential members of his inner circle. However, allies of the UK PM have since dismissed this speculation and indicated that he retained trust and confidence in her.

While Downing Street has declined to confirm or deny developments related to internal staffing matters, the Opposition Conservatives jumped on the news as a sign of the Labour government’s lack of direction.

“Keir Starmer keeps sacking advisers, losing ministers, and briefing against his own team in the papers. Another reset won’t hide the truth: he has no plan, no direction, and needs his Red Folder (official government files) to remind him what he stands for,” Opposition Leader Kemi Badenoch posted on social media, with reference to the media reports over a proposed PPS replacement.

According to the official biography on the UK government website, Pandit was previously director of the Downing Street policy unit from November 2022 – when Rishi Sunak was prime minister. Prior to the policy role, she led the Downing Street Delivery Unit’s health and social care team, including during the COVID pandemic.

Before joining the PM's office, Pandit was with the state-funded National Health Service as the chief of staff and lead policy advisor to the NHS England CEO.

Pandit has worked in digital health services in a variety of areas such as the first electronic personal health record in mental health services in the UK, and also led work on information transparency for the Mayor of London’s Health Improvement Board.

The senior civil servant, who has an MSc in Health, Community and Development and a BSc in Biopsychology and French, is expected to be shifted to focus on other government priorities.

Her exit as Starmer’s PPS marks the exit of a third close aide in 12 months, after chief of staff Sue Gray and director of communications Matt Doyle. An internal recruitment process is believed to be underway to find Pandit’s successor to manage the civil service team at 10 Downing Street.

The news comes at the tail end of the August vacation period for government officials while Parliament is on summer recess, with some speculation that Starmer is also planning a reshuffle of junior ministers as part of a post-holiday reset.